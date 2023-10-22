MONDOCANE: TERRORIST TO WHO? 2.0

BYOBLU – MONDOCANE 3/4, broadcast on Sunday 9.30pm. Repeats Monday 9.30am, Tuesday 11.00am, Wednesday 10.30pm, Thursday 10.00am, Saturday 4.30pm, Sunday 9.00am

Terrorist to whom? To those who in two weeks killed 5000 civilians with bombs, including women, children, men who took refuge in hospitals, schools, churches, UN offices. Or to those who on October 7 struck a group of occupiers of their stolen land, all former soldiers, or future soldiers of the occupying power, and were then hit with filthy slanders about children being beheaded to justify an ongoing genocide? (see the injured Israeli woman from the Kibbutz attacked by Hamas who attributes the victims to the reaction of Israeli soldiers)

Terrorist to whom? But certainly to those top stinkers, mostly on the right, who mix the devil with holy water, for example, when they try to force us on the side of the Israeli concentrationists by saying that Hamas and Isis are the same thing. Think of the Atlantic-Zionist mercenary, the Gladio with the crescent moon, armed and paid by Turkey and the USA, equal to those by the clients and paying officials of this scum, used in favor of the police states in the West and for the extermination of Egyptian, Libyan, Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans, Serbs, he has been and is being massacred!

Here someone who holds the position of Minister of Defense (Defense? For 75 years Israel has only practiced offense) gives “animals” to the people living in Gaza, under a creeping genocide which has become immediate and definitive, is corroborated by head of government of that country who defines them as “beasts”. No one takes issue with it, not even when it falls into the same worse-than-Nazi dimension (because aggravated by hypocrisy, given that it dresses up as democracy and defense of human rights) the ambassador to the United Kingdom of that colonial entity, Tzipi Hotovely, Paraphrasing the sister in child massacres and US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, from the lapidary observation that 500,000 children killed in Iraq by war and embargo were a fair price, assured Israel the license to kill 600,000 Palestinians (but not enough), “precisely how the British had the right to kill 600,000 German civilians in razed cities.”

They are our allies, bastions of Western civilization.

After all, we haven’t seen the chronic and systemic European complainers of that other holocaust rush to take up the slack in the marriage between the scavenger Israel and the Palestine to be genocided, from the British Sunak, starved of colonial banquets, to the dazed commander in chief bulimic of wars, to the German Scholz who takes on the guilt of others, of dead and buried generations, to rush to cover the guilt of victims who have become executioners.

What do we care about children who cannot be found under the rubble of hospitals, schools, other “safe” refuges, about masses bombed on their guaranteed escape route, when it comes to their own political survival. Survival, perhaps even physical, assured to these NATO thugs, to Giorgia, Ursula, Baerbock, puppets with a knife between their teeth, and to all the other puppets put, or left, in their places by those who, with their shareholders, control and commands what must happen in the world. How, in his time, he had created, controlled, commanded what was to be born in Palestine and what was to be facilitated towards extinction..

The episode tells of a Jack the Ripper who moved to Palestine and who goes crazy there, throwing cleavers wherever he finds unwanted presences who obstruct the path of his axe. But he also explains how all this does not only take place between the Jordan River and the sea. Who believed that the two wars in Iraq, those in Syria and Libya, the Arab Spring, the invasions of Lebanon, the “humanitarian” and “democratic” destabilization operations of Iran, Algeria, Egypt, the invention of ISIS (with the wounded in Syria treated in the Netaniahu clinics on the Golan), were a different story compared to Palestine-Israel, think again,

Everything fits.

