MONDOCANE: THE GENESIS – PECCATA DEL WOODPECKER XIII

THE GENESIS – PECCA DEL WOODPECKER XIII,





Fulvio Grimaldi, the woodpecker, dedicates the pecks of this episode to the abusive variations that have been seen in the celebrations of April 25th, in which those who for decades have done nothing but bury the original values ​​remembered on that date, accepting and promoting new foreign occupations, new subtractions of sovereignty, new totalitarianisms, new wars against popular strata and against other nations.

Another very strong peck comes to the anti-culture of the militarization of society, politics, communication, geopolitics as it is expressed, as well as in the wars waged, in a perspective of eternal war, as is implicit in the appalling increase in military spending throughout the political West. The main protagonist and driving force behind this arms race has always been the United States, whose military expenditure is equal to that of the next ten countries combined. If the Pentagon’s budget reaches almost one thousand billion and that of NATO to 1 trillion and 232 billion, the Russian Bear, to whom our media counterfeiters attribute all aggressiveness, commits just 86.4 billion to the military.

Overall, the world has reached a global expenditure of 2,240 billion, up 3.7% compared to just a year earlier.

Another peck, in the light of the recent attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, at the daughter of the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, Daria, at the Russian blogger Tatarsky, at the Russian Cultural Institute in Cyprus and recalling the terrorist use of mercenary, jihadist or Nazi gangs , points to those who, since the attack of 9/11, have systematically resorted to terrorism in what they call the “war on terrorism”.

Also inevitable and dutiful is the peck to the Court of Cassation which, with the definitive acquittal of those responsible, wanted to affirm, against all historical evidence, that “the negotiation never existed” which made state representatives participate in co-management with the mafia of the fate of this country. Tragedies included. Goodbye Third Estate.