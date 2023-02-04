WINDS OF WAR AND TOTALITARIANISM FORCE 10

Netaniahu, Zelensky, Meloni: one face, one race





TV viewing, “The Character of the Day”, Lili Goriup interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

The old murderers have taken off their black and brown shirts, equipped with insects, Covid castor oil and bars, they have started marching again. On Rome, Tehran, Damascus,

Moscow, Taiwan, wherever there was something to crush, plunder, redo. One face one race.

This one unleashes massacres against the colonized minority of his theocratic country, and bombs neighboring countries like a pirate encrusted in his impunity, unique on the globe. Thus he also distracts from the assault that he is carrying out, as an unpunished ringleader, on the supreme judicial body of the country, the Supreme Court. Having done away with the supreme judge of his misdeeds and his assassins, his Leviathan Exterminator will also be, as his god dictates, absolute.

This other, having shaken off a few hectoliters of fellow citizen’s blood, goes around the seven western television churches, all horrendously heretical with respect to the vaunted assumptions, to suck from them the instruments of death and devastation, waiting to also appear at baptisms, weddings and festivals of the chicory. And, collaterally, or primarily, it constitutes a coveted model of the Nazi state 2.0, where all power is clustered under the swastika and parties, media, social laws are confined to museum archives.

That other one, not the only one among females to copy paste the brutality attributed to males (see Ursula, Sanna Marin, Annalena Baerbeck, from the tender tradition of Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton), hacks at the stoners in the shed and threatens the 41bis to those who write badly about it. But she lengthens her range and then hits anyone who moves in a stubborn and contrary direction. She razed the public prosecutor’s office to the ground, treated parliament like a Covid patient with a gag, solitary confinement, and a tube to burn their lungs, and stood as the third champion of totalitarian excellence on the march:

In short, war hurricanes with three fucking atomic warheads, while on holidays they march on Rome, Moscow, Tehran, Beijing, Damascus, Jenin, Tripoli, Lima, Baghdad, wherever there is to be rounded up and then mopped up.

The Hydra has many heads, the octopus has many tentacles.

Then, however, in Paris and throughout France second march, Tuesday, of 2,800,000 citizens in that stubborn and contrary direction which in the end decides and resolves the destinies of human beings and their habitat. Let’s join them, perjove!

In the face of Zelensky, Netaniahu, Meloni and the old senile werewolf, with his fangs corroded by Iraqi, Serbian, Yemeni, Syrian, Ukrainian, Latin American and, now, even our blood, hardcover of himself, who claims to guide them, while by the strings of the Blackrock puppeteer.