WORLD COUP

With Daniele Giovanardi, Marco Rizzo and Fulvio Grimaldi. Leads Francesco Toscano.

WHO, NEW INTERNATIONAL PANDEMIC TREATY, NEW INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION, A DIRECTOR GENERAL TO BE INCRIMINATED FOR THE PRESENT AS FOR HIS PAST

What the heavily subsidized WHO officials, under the eyes of Big Pharma’s benefactors, friendly governments, Bill Gates, are quietly plotting in Geneva is the definitive end of all state sovereignty and self-determination of individuals and communities. The non-elected transnational body will govern the world in its manifestations of life, health, prevention, care, in all its aspects – and not even the UN – legitimized by nothing and no one but himself and the globalist powers of the Great Reset.

Everything concerning the proclamation of a state of emergency and related restrictions, surveillance, punishments, constraints, production and distribution of medicines and the respective obligations will, at full discretion, be carried out by one man alone in command: Field Marshal Tedros Adhanom Ghebrejsus, in his second mandate as director general of the institution.

The new International Health Treaty and the updated (compared to 2005) International Health Regulations are being prepared and will be submitted to the vote of the World Health Assembly (that of the countries unhappily adhering to the WHO). For the first, a two-thirds majority will be needed for approval, for the second, the deadly decisive one, only a simple majority.

After that it will be the global dictatorship of a scoundrel climber from Tigrinya, not even a doctor, who will exercise it in the name of malfeasance, corruption, alignment with the powers of the Dome, real crimes that have characterized his career as Minister of Health and then Foreign Affairs of the Ethiopian regime between 2000 and 2018.

We have already suffered the rest on the skin, by the billions, under the ferrule of the WHO and its local assassins between 2020 and today. The criminal nature of that operation in the sign of the pandemic of a counterfeit virus and toxic compounds forcibly inoculated to adults and even children, naturally immune, is coming to light and growing masses of witnesses and, alas, of victims are gaining knowledge of it.

The WHO is an attempt to regain altitude and relaunch the project. Perfectly in line with the backlash that the bankrupt globalist empire is wreaking havoc.

Everyone is obliged, for the salvation of the human and other species, to make every effort to fight against the planned global pseudo-sanitary dictatorship and, in parallel, its corollary constituted by the imposition of war as a normal element of the life of peoples. No additional element, at the risk of acting as a weapon of mass distraction, must undermine the centrality of these fronts of struggle.