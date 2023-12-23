Mondoprojos.fr wishes you a very happy holiday!

As 2024 approaches, I wanted to look back on the last twelve months which were marked by numerous and important developments for mondoprojos.fr and to share with you some thoughts for the new year to come.

I would first like to underline the valuable help provided by the cattod over the years. Now that I am the only contributor, I send him my warm and cordial thanks for his voluntary work on the blog and the forum.

Note that mondoprojos.fr is the only French-speaking blog entirely dedicated to home video projection. It has become essential in terms of test offers and expertise for ultra short throw models.

HISENSE PL1

More and more brands are asking me to evaluate the quality and relevance of their products, and to move from amateur to expert status, I followed the training of the Professional Video Association in Amsterdam in June 2023, by successfully completing levels 1 and 2.

PVA level 1 and 2 certification

This approach was accompanied by the acquisition of professional equipment, mainly a reference spectrophotometer (Jeti 1501 Hi Res) capable of measuring the narrow spectrum of laser and triple laser video projectors. Furthermore, a colorimètre Klein K10-Aa pattern generator Purideo and an professional version of Calman software have been added. Chromapure is now outdated because it has not been updated for several years. The precision of the equipment is complemented by more than twenty years of experience in the field of video projection with several hundred devices, tested, analyzed and calibrated.

Jeti 1501 Hi Res, Klein K10A and Murideo pattern generator

In 2024, the video projection market is expected to evolve towards laser all-in-one devices, which are ideal for streaming channels. Despite predictions that projectors will be replaced by large TVs, these devices are becoming more and more popular. Large flat screens, such as 100-inch screens, are heavy, power hungry and difficult to install. In addition, returning them to the manufacturer or seller in the event of a breakdown is a real challenge. A triple ultra-short throw laser projector is easy to move and install. All you need is a power outlet and a white wall.

FORMOVIE THEATER

I think the market for ultra-short-throw and triple-laser devices will continue to grow. This will be to the detriment of flat screens, which have reached a saturation point.

While waiting for 2024, I wish you and your families a happy holiday season and all the best for health, success and prosperity, with lots of series and films highlighted by your video projector!

ENGLISH VERSION

As we approach 2024, I wanted to look back on the last twelve months that have been full of evolutions for mondoprojos.fr and share with you some thoughts for the new year ahead.

First I’d like to acknowledge the invaluable help provided by cattod over the years. Now that I’m the only contributor, I’d like to thank him warmly for his voluntary work on the blog and forum.

Mondoprojos.fr is the only French-language blog devoted entirely to home video projection. It has become a must-read for test offers and expertise on ultra-short-throw models.

HISENSE PL1

More and more brands are asking me to evaluate the quality and relevance of their products, and to go from amateur to expert, I attended the Professional Video Association training in Amsterdam in June 2023, passing levels 1 and 2.

PVA level 1 and 2 certification

This has been accompanied by the acquisition of professional measuring equipment, principally a reference spectrophotometer (Jeti 1501 Hi Res) capable of measuring the narrow spectrum of laser and triple laser video projectors. In addition, a Klein K10-A colorimetera Purideo test pattern generator and a professional version of Calman software were added. Chromapure is now outdated, having not been updated for several years.

The precision of the equipment is complemented by more than twenty years of experience in the field of video projection with several hundred devices, tested, analyzed and calibrated.

Jeti 1501 Hi Res, Klein K10A and Pattern Generator Murideo

In 2024, the video projection market is expected to evolve towards all-in-one laser devices, which are ideal for streaming channels. Despite predictions that projectors will be replaced by large TVs, these devices are becoming increasingly popular. Large flat panel displays, such as 100-inch ones, are heavy, power-hungry, and difficult to install. In addition, returning them to the retailer in the event of a breakdown is a real challenge. A triple ultra-short throw laser projector is easy to move and install. All you need is a power outlet and a white wall.

FORMOVIE THEATER

I predict that the market for ultra-short-throw and triple laser devices will grow. This will be to the detriment of the flat panel market, which has reached its saturation point.

Looking forward to 2024, I wish you and your families a happy holiday season and all my best wishes for health, success and prosperity, with lots of series and movies highlighted by your projector!