Sunday (February 19) comes the MONDOVI’ Comics & Games

an event focused on comics and games that Mondovì has never had.

The need to put the last “difficult” years behind us and bring people back to the square to have fun with the family convinced us that this could be the right format for young people but not only.

MONDOVI’ Comics & Games, created in collaboration with IMMEDIACOM, will take care of all those who keep in their hearts that innocent child, lover of the vintage world made up of pinball machines, card, table and role-playing games, fantastic and science fiction characters who have always draw a fairytale future that today is less and less virtual.

Magicians, superheroes but also characters from films, TV series and TV series come to life on our two stages and among the various stands distributed in Piazza Ellero.

It will be a feast of emotions on everything that characterizes the most renowned events of the genre…

images and sounds for Nerds and Boomers of any age.

Cartoonists, illustrators, watercolorists, tattoo artists and even 3 famous voice actors … and then the handcrafted works in wood, polymer clay or crochet, the exhibition of our collectors, vintage video games and the unmissable cosplayer competition with their fantastic costumes under the watchful eye of the noble jury. It is now possible to participate in the tender by registering at the address:

Grand finale the themed concert of the historic KARTUNIA cover band.

During the Workshops on Stage 2, the artists who exhibit their works on the stands will show us live how they are made, revealing the tricks and secrets of their techniques.

See also  Amazonia, no agreements with Bolsonaro: letter-appeal from 35 movie and music stars to Biden

The presence of the friends of Materialamente, will present their app GIL Il Giocaturista, to guide us in the discovery of our city territory, with a real treasure hunt among “the secrets of the Moor”.

And finally, the couple Marco Tomatis and Cinzia Ghigliano who will reveal some anecdotes behind the creation of the texts and illustrations of the book “Every year at Carnival”, the only true volume on the history of our historical mask and of its entire court .

And don’t forget one thing: All of this is FREE !!!

(including wardrobe for cosplayers)

For more information, discover and interact with our channels:

We hope many of you will come.

