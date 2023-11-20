MondoXbox announces the new Christmas Charity Marathon to help those with disabilities

As has been our habit for several years now, as the Christmas holidays approach, we at MondoXbox Let’s do our part to support a truly important causetaking advantage of our passion for video games and doing what we do best, i.e play and have fun with you.

Sunday 17 December will in fact take place, from 10am to 10pmour annual charity marathon during which the hosts of the our Twitch channel they will be live non-stop for 12 hours with the sole purpose of raise funds for FlyLilloan international non-profit association that works every day to make the lives of people with disabilities easier, both by integrating disabilities into the world of gaming and providing free dedicated kits to those in need, and by developing new technologies or improving existing ones to simplify daily activities as much as possible.

During the day we will alternate moments of play, special events and insights, not only on the activities of FlyLillo but also regarding the concept of accessibility in video games and how anyone can contribute to making gaming an activity truly within everyone’s reach. One will be active throughout the event fundraising campaign managed via the certified platform Tiltifythrough which it will be possible to make donations in complete safety and transparency.

During the day the winners of our 2023 Community Awards will also be announcedwhose nomination phase it will remain open until Monday 20 November at 9pm. More details can be found in the dedicated news.

Finally, like every year, the marathon will be the right time for celebrate the gaming year togetherwith lots of fun and many gifts for all those who follow us during the live broadcast. More details will be revealed closer to the marathon, but in the meantime, start marking the date on your calendar, canceling any commitments and, above all, share the event with as many people as possible, to help us achieve a great result this year too. We are therefore waiting for you throughout the entire day of December 17th: don’t miss it!

