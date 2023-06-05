MondoXbox on Twitch: Extended Programming

As you well know by now, a busy week of videogame appointments will begin in a few days, with a series of live broadcasts and conferences that will culminate with theXbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct. So here are all the appointments on MondoXbox Twitch channel between now and the end of next week, so that you can excuse your wives/husbands, girlfriends and employers to take the time to keep up with our team of streamers!

So here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during these two fiery weeks:

Monday 05 21:00 – One, Two…X! – Special Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase with ThorX360 and mallet

with ThorX360 and mallet Tuesday 06 21:00 – Diablo IV con Sonakin – TWITCH DROP ACTIVE

con Sonakin – Wednesday 07 17:30 – Guerrilla Collective live commentary with Prophet_Vader and maguzzolo

live commentary with Prophet_Vader and maguzzolo Wednesday 07 21:00 – Amnesia: The Bunker con ThorX360

con ThorX360 Thursday 08 20:30 – Summer Game Fest live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader

live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader Giovedì 08 23.00 – Days of The Devs live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader

live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader Thursday 08 23.59 – Devolver Direct live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader

live commentary with ThorX360 and Prophet_Vader Friday 09 10am – Xbox & Coffee – Summer Game Fest Special con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Friday 09 20:30 – Tribeca Games Spotlight Live commentary with Maguzzolo and Sonakin

Live commentary with Maguzzolo and Sonakin Sabato 10 17:30 – Wholesome Direct live commentary with ThorX360

live commentary with ThorX360 Sabato 10 19:00 – Future Games Show commento live con ThorX360 e Sonakin

commento live con ThorX360 e Sonakin Sunday 11th 10am – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360 e GCLS

con ThorX360 e GCLS Sunday 11 12:00 – Pre-Showcase Marathon with ThorX360 and guests (detailed program will follow)

with ThorX360 and guests (detailed program will follow) Domenica 11 19:00 – Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct commento live con ThorX360, Sonakin e GCLS

commento live con ThorX360, Sonakin e GCLS Sunday 11 21:00 – Post Showcase analysis con ThorX360, Sonakin e GCLS

con ThorX360, Sonakin e GCLS Monday 12 18:30 – Ubisoft Direct live commentary with mallet

live commentary with mallet Monday 12th 21:00 – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet

with ThorX360 and mallet Martedì 13 18:30 – Xbox Games Showcase Extended live commentary with ThorX360

live commentary with ThorX360 Tuesday 13 21:00 – Diablo IV con Sonakin – TWITCH DROP ACTIVE

con Sonakin – Mercoledì 14 10:00 – Xbox & Coffee – Xbox Games Showcase Extended con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Wednesday 14th 21:00 – Full Game Pass with BAT

with BAT Giovedì 15 21:00 – Layers of Fear with BAT

with BAT Friday 16th 21:00 – Free Friday with BAT

with BAT Sunday 18th 10am – Xbox & Coffee with BAT

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!