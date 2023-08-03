Money abroad and rents, Finance finds 39 sneaky income taxpayers

They walked around with large sums of money or rented apartments but were recipients of the basic income.

After a series of checks and investigations, the soldiers of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza in Milan identified 39 subjects of North African origin who were beneficiaries of the basic income despite not having the right to it.

According to the investigations, the damage ascertained to the state coffers is equal to 456,000 euros. The timely intervention and immediate withdrawal of the subsidy prevented INPS from disbursing a further 120,000 euros.

The investigative activity was conducted by the financiers of the Linate Group, which from the controls on the circular

The investigative activity was conducted by the financiers of the Linate Group, which from the controls on the circular action at the airport they had noticed that many passengers, all recipients of basic income, were found in possession of large sums of cash (in suitcases, backpacks or on their person) whose origin they were unable to justify. "The subsequent development of the investigations – reads a note from the Gdf – delegated by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, made it possible to ascertain the irregularity of the applications presented, as well as the use of false declarations and/or documents for the illegal obtaining of the benefit (false attestations on the composition and income of the households). Some of the undue recipients were also owners of leased properties, or engaged in entrepreneurial activity or users of assets in the name of the deceased".

