LONDON. As in a “Dynasty” worthy of a soap opera, there will be dealing with the Murdochs, even among themselves. Because the patriarch and progenitor Rupert is 91 years old, the “shark” is said to have weakened in recent times although he is still as lucid and very shrewd as ever. However, age advances and many begin to think about what his empire will be and will become, especially in the media with Sky, Fox, NewsCorp, the right-wing TV Fox News in America and the HarperCollins publishing house, when the father/master is not there will be more.