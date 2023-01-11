Home World Money, influence and power, the battle between the heirs at sunset by Rupert Murdoch
World

Money, influence and power, the battle between the heirs at sunset by Rupert Murdoch

by admin
Money, influence and power, the battle between the heirs at sunset by Rupert Murdoch

LONDON. As in a “Dynasty” worthy of a soap opera, there will be dealing with the Murdochs, even among themselves. Because the patriarch and progenitor Rupert is 91 years old, the “shark” is said to have weakened in recent times although he is still as lucid and very shrewd as ever. However, age advances and many begin to think about what his empire will be and will become, especially in the media with Sky, Fox, NewsCorp, the right-wing TV Fox News in America and the HarperCollins publishing house, when the father/master is not there will be more.

See also  California, attacked by a surfer shark dies in Morro Bay

You may also like

Bird flu tightens egg supply as Bay Area...

Palestinian killed in West Bank during clashes with...

Pope at Audience: Mission is the oxygen of...

The US House of Representatives established an agency...

Record Italy: it is the first country for...

Officials in many places in mainland China say...

Afghanistan, attack in front of the foreign ministry...

Global Self-refrigerated Cans Market – Industry Trends, Business...

Western intelligence: “The war in Ukraine will be...

Pope’s message for World Day of the Sick:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy