Beyond all materialistic and prostitutional considerations, the woman is an individual who needs regular upkeep.

And so, we must give the money to Cameroonians!

You have to give the money to your girlfriend

You should know that when you are lucky enough to have a good girlfriend, you must take care to maintain her well and especially to cuddle her. Because the woman is an individual who needs special attention, and a fortiori the many cameruineuses who live here in our Cameroon…

You have to learn to take care of your girlfriend financially, even if she independently earns her own money by working. Because the primary mission of a man is to provide for the essential needs of his small family, and thus to contribute to his loving partner becoming resplendent. You have to give the money to your better half so that she can eat well, dress well and have fun. We must try to take refuge in the shelter of want. You have to show her that you are a worthy and capable man, a responsible male, who will be able to protect her—even help her—in case of difficulties or trials. You have to speak with your wife the only language she understands without any translation or various interpretations, that is to say, you have to give her the money!

We must give the money to his conquest

How do you expect a young lady you court insistently to be interested in your little person if you don’t give her money? Eh ? How do you even do that?

Because the pretty girls you like on the street, they have at least a hundred thousand flirts! They come home every day with at least ten thousand phone numbers in their phone book, and how do you expect to make a difference if you’re content only with your soporific gibberish?

My dear friends, you have to give the money to a woman who interests you! You shouldn’t just imagine that she’s going to consider you a fool or a mougou. You must also tell yourself that this will allow him to get reasonably close to you, because you are neither the most beautiful, nor the most stylish, nor the most intelligent among his innumerable courtiers. You have to show her that even without being officially with her, you are already able to modestly contribute financially to her development. Its very important !

‘Cause the women you bullshit not only need your money because they’re basically manipulative or calculating girls, but it’s also because they often kinda need to know exactly what kind of husband they’re getting. will deal…

Women really fall in love when they are given money. Source: sorrocoeur.com / Image taken under authorization

Don’t wait for the woman to ask you

A real man must be a gentleman! That is to say, he must be at the same time elegant, gallant, polite, respectful, romantic, etc., but before all these things he must first give the money!

You don’t always have to wait for your girlfriend to ask you for her cleansing milk so that you treat her as if she had become a starving person or a beggar. You don’t always have to wait for her to ask you for her transport money or food for the week. You don’t have to show her that you’re a scramble, and that to get her pocket money she will first have to run after you for weeks or even semesters…

You have to give him the money for nothing like that! Sometimes even without any explanation! You have to make electronic money transfers to him inadvertently, for example when you have won a small scroll. You have to show your partner in love that she is your only princess, and that the financial efforts you regularly make for her are exclusively out of love. You must not become the kind of guy who always waits for his wife to crawl behind him like the margouillat, before throwing a minguili ration money when you went to spend your salary unnecessarily with your others I love you from outside…

You have to show her that you care about her

Giving the money to a woman, it’s not just because you’re a fool […] But this is considered by the beneficiary as an act of affection, as a gesture of love and as an unequaled proof of real interest.

Money must be given to women! Even if this is what initially attracts them, they will really end up loving you sincerely later. Women always end up liking men who spend a lot of money on them alone. Not the crumbs eh, I said a lot of money!

Women prefer a man who gives them ten thousand CFA francs all at once, to one who gives them 1,500 FCFA in forty installments. It is generally better to solve the real problems of women (her dues, her rent, her goodwill, etc.) than to give her the impression that you are not really making efforts or sacrifices for her. Because a billionaire who spends 50,000 CFA francs for the woman he claims to love is much less important than a resourceful man who invests 50% of his meager income to satisfy the wishes of his loving wife…

We must give a lot of money to women!

So beyond all materialistic and even prostitutional considerations, the woman remains an individual who systematically needs maintenance.

In short, we must give a lot of money to Cameroonians!

Money must be given to women! You have to give the money to the girls in order to help them solve some little problems, and that’s how you’ll see that they will also start to really care about you.

Money must be given to women! Because it is thanks to this that they will become prettier and especially well made up, and so you will be very happy every time you ask her to walk around in public with her.

You gotta give the money to the women you love before it’s too late or else my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamè will do it for you.

And then you will regret bitterly like me, because I also just lost my sweetheart. I sincerely loved her with all my heart but unfortunately I was expecting her to always ask me for the money. I never really surprised her, since I convinced myself that she didn’t really love me. And when I finally decided to become a charitable lover and take care of her properly, she told me instead that it was officially over between the two of us!

Because I didn’t give him the money…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUII will give the money to the women!

