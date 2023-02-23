Home World Monica Bellucci Dating Tim Burton | Entertainment
World

Monica Bellucci Dating Tim Burton | Entertainment

by admin
Monica Bellucci Dating Tim Burton | Entertainment

The French press published a picture of Monica Bellucci with director Tim Burton!

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Movieclips

Actress Monica Bellucci is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. The star of numerous films, the Bond girl and heroine of Emir Kusturica’s film, divorced her fellow actor Vincent Kasel a few years ago, and now she has found a new boyfriend!

French media write that Monica is in an emotional relationship with director Tim Burton, who has been labeled “twisted” for years because of his choice of topics and the way he handles them. Their appearance at a ceremony, followed by pictures of them holding hands, was enough for the media to declare them lovers.

Izvor: YouTube/Just in

Tim Burton, the author of “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Dead Bride” and “Sweeney Todd”, was married to actress Helena Bonham Carter before Monica, and before her to actress Emma Thompson, whom he cheated on for years with Carter.

See also  Udinese market / Manaj crazy idea to replace the injured Nesto?

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 23 February...

West Bank, new raid by the Israeli army....

In Milan a mural of Judge Falcone with...

Entrepreneur stabbed to death at home in Pesaro:...

Udinese market – Many names for the post...

Ukraine, clash at the United Nations. Glowing assembly

Mika and Giba receive threats | Entertainment

Aleksandar Đorđević remembers the match Yugoslavia – Ohio...

Moscow attacks Zelensky and defends Berlusconi: “Impotent anger...

Von der Leyen in Palermo pays tribute to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy