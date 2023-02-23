The French press published a picture of Monica Bellucci with director Tim Burton!

Actress Monica Bellucci is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. The star of numerous films, the Bond girl and heroine of Emir Kusturica’s film, divorced her fellow actor Vincent Kasel a few years ago, and now she has found a new boyfriend!

French media write that Monica is in an emotional relationship with director Tim Burton, who has been labeled “twisted” for years because of his choice of topics and the way he handles them. Their appearance at a ceremony, followed by pictures of them holding hands, was enough for the media to declare them lovers.

Tim Burton, the author of “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Dead Bride” and “Sweeney Todd”, was married to actress Helena Bonham Carter before Monica, and before her to actress Emma Thompson, whom he cheated on for years with Carter.