Monica Bellucci was considered, for many years, as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Aged 58, the actress from Italy has been dating the famous American director Tim Burton (64) for four months.

The information was made public by the international press a few days ago. Journalists from the British tabloid The Mirror write that Monica and Tim try to be as discreet as possible when it comes to their relationship. The two artists participated together at the Lumiere Festival in the city of Lyon, organized in October 2022, when Monica Bellucci presented the American filmmaker with a special award for his entire career. Tim Burton made the following statement on stage: “I have never felt so loved in my entire life as I did tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I’ve ever attended!”

Paris Match also revealed that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton were also seen together at the screening of a re-edited version of “Silent Documentary Film”, a silent documentary directed in 1895 by French filmmaker Louis Lumiere. According to the quoted source, the two “met for the first time, for a few moments, on the steps of the Cannes Festival Palace in 2006, but only 16 years later, behind the scenes of another festival, did they become closer.”

Monica Bellucci was single since 2019, the year she broke up with artist Nicolas Lefebvre. The Italian actress was also married to Claudio Carlos Basso (1984-1985) and to the French star Vincent Cassel between 1997 and 2013. The two have two daughters together – Deva, aged 19, and Leonie, aged 13.

Tim Burton had a 13-year relationship with the British actress Helena Bonham Carter, from whom he separated in 2014. The two have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Sursa foto: The Mirror