Monika Kruz in Cannes | Magazine

Monika Kruz appeared at the Canneseries international festival and “blown away” Cannes!

Do you remember the series “Step forward” and Silvia Hauregi, the rich woman whom she captivated with her beauty? We saw her 20 years ago, and the actress who portrayed this character can still boast of her looks. Monica Cruz appeared at the Canneseries international festival in Cannes and overshadowed all her colleagues. She opted for an unusual creation, but fashion critics had no objections.

She wore a purple dress with zircons that highlighted her lush cleavage, and which had deep slits in the lower part. The openings on the ribs gave a special note of provocation, and she paired the whole combination with silver heeled sandals. When it comes to the hairstyle, Monika opted for soft waves and volume on one side, while on the other she “opened” her face.

They say it’s Monika the only one who can outshine her sister, Penelope Cruz. Two months ago, the popular duo appeared at the “Goya Awards” in Seville, and you had the opportunity to vote for which sister looked better. Penelope won by a very narrow margin, and Monica has now proven that she knows how to attract attention.

Monika is 46 years old today. She became a fashion designer, works as a model, but despite the fact that many consider her an actress, she feels like a dancer. “Dancing is my life, and acting has always been a nice adventure for me. Body language is much more expressive, that’s why I prefer dancing”she once said, emphasizing that her greatest love is flamenco, because it taught her discipline.

See how Penelope and Monica look side by side:

