MONIN launches the first line of syrups dedicated to the final consumer – MONDO MODA

MONIN launches the first line of syrups dedicated to the final consumer

MONIN launches the first line of syrups dedicated to the final consumer

MONIN Experience was developed based on research and consumer trends, offering a new experience for culinary cocktail enthusiasts, comprising the Cocktail, Floral, Confisserie and Barista lines.
Developed with the aim of offering a unique experience to consumers in their homes and allowing innovations from everyday breakfasts to special occasions, the syrups are perfect to be applied in alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, coffees, and even in cooking recipes.

MONIN Experience’s Floral line comes in Violet, Rose and Elderflower flavors, which add a layer of complexity to cocktails and recipes, providing a unique sensory experience.
For coffee lovers, the MONIN Experience Barista line offers a variety of flavors that transform everyday coffee into a special moment. The flavors of Hazelnut, Vanilla and Caramel allow consumers to create new combinations and reproduce at home the gourmet coffees of the famous coffee shops.
MONIN Expérience’s Confisserie line, on the other hand, provides a very fun experience. With unique flavors of Strawberry Jam, Popcorn and Gum, these syrups bring back fond childhood memories.
Finally, the MONIN Experience Cocktail line features classic flavors such as Pina Colada, Orange Spritz, Mojito and Cane Sugar, providing practicality for moments of relaxation, such as meetings with friends and family. The flavors are faithful versions of classic cocktails, allowing them to be prepared quickly and conveniently.
The launch of the MONIN Experience line is part of MONIN’s expansion strategy in Brazil for retail. Recently, the brand announced the construction of a new factory in the country, expected to be completed in 2024, representing an investment of R＄ 350 million. MONIN is committed to identifying market opportunities and getting closer to consumers, and MONIN Experience is an important step in that direction.
MONIN Experience syrups will be available for sale in supermarkets and will cost an average of R＄ 32.90.

