An Italian tourist suffering from monkeypox died, the first case reported in Cuba. The man, Germano Mancini, 50, commander of the Carabinieri of Scorzè, in the Venetian, had been on the island for a couple of months since August 15. . “The patient, who had been in unstable critical condition since August 18, died on the evening of August 21,” the Cuban Ministry of Health said in a statement. The 50-year-old Italian arrived in Cuba on August 15 and was hospitalized three days later, the ministry added.

“The report of the autopsy carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine concludes that the death was caused by sepsis due to bronchopneumonia with an undetermined germ and damage to several organs,” it reads. After the analyzes, the ministry ruled out other infectious pathologies in the patient. The Italian was staying in a rented house and had visited several places in the west of the country. On Wednesday he complained of “general symptoms” of malaise and, as they persisted, he went to a doctor on Thursday. He was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest from which he recovered. According to the ministry, people who have had contact with the man who are in isolation are currently asymptomatic.