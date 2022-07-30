Second case of death from monkeypox in Spain. After the first victim yesterday in the Valencia region, today the Spanish Ministry of Health confirms a second death, this time in Andalusia. Both patients had been hospitalized in the days leading up to their death. Valencian health authorities announced that the first victim – a 40-year-old man than according to the local press was in intensive care in the Alicante hospital – he died of encephalitis caused by an infection, specifying that autopsy tests are being conducted to clarify the cause of death.

While the Andalusian health authorities let it be known that the second victim, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in Cordoba, was 31 years old and had a meningitis-like infection. The Spanish Ministry of Health announced yesterday that there are 4,298 cases of infected people in the country. Of the 3,750 infected on which information is available, only 120 people were hospitalized. It should be emphasized that the disease affects men most: in Spain there are only 64 women who have tested positive for monkeypox, reports The world. The lethality rate of the disease is therefore confirmed to be very low: the forty-one year old who died in Brazil, for example, was an immunosuppressed subject suffering from lymphoma.

Brazil, which in less than two months has recorded a thousand cases of monkeypox and one death, will receive the first 50,000 vaccines ordered to deal with the epidemic of the disease by October. These will be distributed among healthcare workers and people exposed to the virus. The Brazilian Deputy Minister of Health, Daniel Pereira, said in a press conference that the first 20,000 doses should arrive by September and another 30,000 by October.

In the United States, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. “After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox epidemic in New York State, I declare a state of emergency to strengthen our efforts to combat this epidemic,” she said in a statement posted on the administration’s website. . Hochul noted that one in four cases of monkeypox infection in the United States occurs in New York State. “My team and I are working around the clock to provide more vaccines, expand testing and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during an outbreak,” she added.