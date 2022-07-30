NEW YORK. New York Governor Kathy Hokul has declared a state of emergency due to a monkeypox outbreak. “After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox epidemic in New York State, I declare a state of emergency to strengthen our efforts to combat this epidemic,” the governor said in a statement posted on the administration’s website. .

Hokul noted that one in four cases of monkeypox infection in the United States occurs in New York State. “My team and I are working around the clock to provide more vaccines, expand testing and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during an outbreak,” added Hokul.