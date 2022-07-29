Listen to the audio version of the article

San Francisco is declaring a local public health emergency for monkeypox. “This declaration will come into effect from 1 August and will allow us to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread,” explained Mayor London Breed on social media. Right now, there are 261 diagnosed cases of monkeypox in San Francisco, making it the US city with the most cases.

In Europe 12,761 cases have been reported

On the European front, however, there are 12,761 cases of monkeypox reported to the Tessy system by 32 EU / See countries and the WHO European region. The figure is updated as of July 26 and was reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The situation in Italy

For Italy 426 cases are indicated, in line with the latest national bulletin. Of the cases recorded on Tessy for which sequencing was available, 171 were confirmed as belonging to the West Africa ‘clade’.

The most common symptoms

Most of the cases concern people aged between 31 and 40 years (41%) and males (99.4% of those infected). Among those infected for whom HIV status is known, 37% are HIV-positive with the AIDS virus.

The infection presented with a rash (94.7%) and systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache (67%). No deaths have been reported in the European region.