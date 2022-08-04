WASHINGTON. The US Department of Health has declared monkeypox a national health emergency. This was announced by the American Health Minister Xavier Becerra. There are 6,600 cases of the disease in the United States, he specified, noting that there are over 1 million vaccines that will be distributed throughout the country. California and New York, which are the most affected states, had already declared an emergency in recent days.

The United States will now be able to take a series of actions to combat the epidemic, including access to funds allocated for this emergency and the appointment of personnel in positions useful to respond directly to the emergency. “We are ready to take our response to the next level,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “I ask every American to take monkeypox seriously,” he added.