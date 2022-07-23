Home World Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency
Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Monkeypox enters the global health emergency list, the highest alert level of the World Health Organization. The upgrade of the disease on the health risk scale was announced today in Geneva by the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and is part of the initiatives to contain the epidemic, which to date has affected almost 17,000 people in 74 countries. according to the findings of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Divided experts, decision of the WHO DG

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international concern,” Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, stating that the risk in the world is relatively moderate apart from Europe, where it is high. The WHO DG explained that the committee of experts was unable to reach a consensus, remaining divided on the need to activate the highest level of alert. In the end, it was up to the CEO to decide. “It’s a call to action, but it’s not the first,” said Mike Ryan, WHO emergency manager, who said he hoped it could lead to collective action against disease.

Bassetti: Italy among the top 10 most affected countries

“We have reached 15,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries around the world, which is probably the tip of the iceberg. It is likely that they are 5-6 times more: we are therefore close to 100,000 real cases ”, explains Andrea Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on the WHO initiative. Italy, he continues, “remains among the top 10 countries, with about 400 cases. These are impressive numbers. Nobody wants to alarm, but be careful to underestimate the problem. It would be appropriate to start now with an important vaccination campaign, aimed at young males, otherwise in September we risk having tens of thousands of diagnosed cases and as many under trace ”.

The African origin and the spread of the outbreaks

Although monkeypox has been present for decades in parts of central and western Africa, until May it was not known to cause large outbreaks outside Africa or to spread as widely among people. Two months ago, however, authorities detected dozens of outbreaks in Europe, North America and elsewhere. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox spreads to people primarily from infected wild animals such as rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically haven’t crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no ties to animals or who have made recent trips to Africa.

