Monkeys “The invisible” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Converted into a quartet, the group from Getxo monkeys publish the album “Lo invisible”their fifth reference between eps and lps, always from self-publishing, after “Estaçao Planetaria”, “Encore”, “Volveremos a decirte hilo” and “Mitoral”, in about a decade of life, and where they mainly had the collaborations by Cristina Martínez from El Columpio Asesino or Deu Txakartegi from WAS.

“Lo invisible”, which they began to record before the pandemic at the El Tigre studio like the previous ones, and ended up at Tio Pete with José Lastra, shows them at a crossroads, perhaps not knowing very well which card to stick with. “Every time we know less about the origin of the things we do. Basically, trying to delve into our essence, without plans or goals. An essence that we cannot define but that we clearly feel as a stable, invisible and intelligent presence by itself” . Well, the truth is that they self-define their tendency to an eloquent lack of determination quite well, and perhaps the essence of that their creation, is torn between a firmament of vaporous atmospheres and a certain gloomy affectation.