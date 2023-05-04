Monkeys “The invisible” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Converted into a quartet, the group from Getxo monkeys publish the album “Lo invisible”their fifth reference between eps and lps, always from self-publishing, after “Estaçao Planetaria”, “Encore”, “Volveremos a decirte hilo” and “Mitoral”, in about a decade of life, and where they mainly had the collaborations by Cristina Martínez from El Columpio Asesino or Deu Txakartegi from WAS.
“Lo invisible”, which they began to record before the pandemic at the El Tigre studio like the previous ones, and ended up at Tio Pete with José Lastra, shows them at a crossroads, perhaps not knowing very well which card to stick with. “Every time we know less about the origin of the things we do. Basically, trying to delve into our essence, without plans or goals. An essence that we cannot define but that we clearly feel as a stable, invisible and intelligent presence by itself” . Well, the truth is that they self-define their tendency to an eloquent lack of determination quite well, and perhaps the essence of that their creation, is torn between a firmament of vaporous atmospheres and a certain gloomy affectation.
In “Neuman”, for example, there is a laudable attempt to create crescendos of interest, while “Parque” offers, without a doubt, his greatest achievement, an enveloping and narcotic song that maintains its elegant delicacy until the end and a mystery that can be linked to that which they start calling nightmare pop as a dark reverse of dream pop. But later they slip with songs that have already been tried and tested, like “Laboratorio” or the guitar playing of “Lo invisible”. “Llaves” raises the level again, but from another musical stage. The same thing happens with “Billie”, a return to the jangly guitars of the 90s, while “Naia” tries that nebulous line that I think they channel better. To summarize, there are ideas in Monos, and without knowing them personally, I would dare to say that they are in a position to create themselves and begin to believe those goals that they say they are not pursuing.