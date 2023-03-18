A manga in which human forces are opposed to the Tsukumogami spirits, entities capable of entering the world we know, possessing old objects and assuming a tangible form

“Mononogatari” by Onigunso, published by J-Pop, is a fresh, original and rather captivating work, in which the boy Hyoma Kunato hunts down these spirits, part of a group of specialists, the Saenome clan. But he hates them, because one of them killed his brother and sister.

Unfortunately his impetuosity worries his grandfather Zohei Kunato, who believes that the force to eliminate the Tsukumogami is the last resort, as these entities find themselves in the world of humans without wanting it and it is necessary to bring them back to the right path. So he decides to send him to live, for a certain period, together with a group of Tsukumogami who enjoy a certain freedom, as long as they accept the conditions imposed by humans. This group is headed by a human girl: Botan Nagatsuki….

The story will see this forced coexistence, under the same roof, between Hyoma and the Tsukumogami, who hunt down their own kind. As we learn from the pages, these creatures remained on Earth by their will due to a bond with Botan who apparently hides a secret.

An interesting, intriguing work that mixes action with amusing situations, probably to defuse certain situations. It is understood from the very first pages that after a stormy start and misunderstandings with the spiritual entities, the boy will form a united and supportive group with them.

Deserving reading, also because scattered along the plot of the first book of mysteries, all excellently represented by a simple, linear stroke with continuous light and dark that fully enhance the spiritual and earthly planes.

