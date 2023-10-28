Mononucleosis symptoms and treatment | Magazine

This year, the number of patients is increasing, and the highest number of infections is in Belgrade.

Since the beginning of the year, 42 cases of infectious mononucleosis have been recorded in Belgrade, and apart from kissing, it is also transmitted in other ways. Dr. Slavica Maris, epidemiologist of the City Center for Public Health, explained how it is acquired, what are its symptoms, how is it treated and how serious are its consequences, in the show “150 minutes” on Prva.

“That virus is present, we have registered cases every year. This year, a little more compared to the previous year, but 10 years ago, a total of 2,067 patients were registered in the territory of Belgrade. The largest number was registered in 2016, when we had 335 patients. The clinical picture does not always have to be pronounced. They can be mild symptoms of the disease, so that it is not recognized, or a person can introduce the virus into the body, but not show any symptoms,” explained Dr. Slavica Maris.

SYMPTOMS

“There is no specific measure that can eradicate this disease. The virus will be present in our country. Classic mononucleosis occurs more often in teenagers, adolescents and younger people, usually between the ages of 15 and 25. Before the classic symptoms, there is extreme fatigue, weakness. General symptoms also occur, fever, muscle pain, headache, swollen and painful tonsils that can be discolored with white deposits. The palate is red, we have spot bleeding. It’s coming swelling of the lymph glands on the neck, which are very painful to the touch“, Dr. Maris revealed and added that mononucleosis can be dangerous.

“What distinguishes this disease from others is enlargement of the spleen and liver. It can be dangerous if care is not taken, if the diagnosis is not made in time. Rest is very important, it is recommended to last three months, even when the symptoms pass, precisely because of the prevention of complications of the disease in the form of inflammation of the liver or the spleen may burst. Both the liver and the spleen recover slowly, it takes a long time,” the doctor explained.

While taking the therapy, many people think they got an allergy, and Dr. Slavica Maris revealed what it was all about. “Major physical activities should be avoided. Of course you will walk, but there is no training then. Mononucleosis can be confused with a bacterial throat infection. We have a difference in therapy. In the case of bacterial infection, antibiotics are indispensable, and in the case of infectious mononucleosis, the therapy is symptomatic. Medicines are used to lower the temperature and relieve pain when swallowing,” said the doctor and added:

“During this illness smallpox can occur on the body, which is not the result of an allergy to antibiotics, but the body’s reaction to the presence of this virus. The disease itself is mostly mild swelling. In the acute phase of the disease, you should never go to the collective. That virus can remain in the body for a very long time, for several months, even a year, but direct contact is required for transmission to others.It is mainly transmitted through saliva and that’s why it’s called the kissing disease. It can be indirectly, through the subject,” warned Dr. Slavica Maris, epidemiologist of the City Center for Public Health.

