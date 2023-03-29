by livesicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The town on the outskirts of Palermo shocked by the death of the young mother yesterday 1′ OF READING PALERMO – She gave birth to her baby girl in the seventh month of pregnancy, then complications and five days of agony…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Monreale, gives birth and dies at the age of 27 after 5 days of agony appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».