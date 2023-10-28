Monsignor Bizzeti: «Prayer and fasting are needed to extinguish the rising hatred»

For the vicar of Anatolia, the “deep” questions of the conflict must be answered, starting from a Palestinian state. The great powers must “step aside” and favor an “autonomous and long” process which will bring peace to the region. Today is a day of prayer and fasting announced by Pope Francis to “extinguish rising hatred”

(AsiaNews) – In this dramatic phase of the war in Gaza, in Turkey there is a widespread feeling of “closeness to our Jewish and Palestinian brothers” and a renewed invitation “to peace and prayer”, as well as an “invocation” to the parties concerned “not to resolve a terrible situation by shedding more blood”. This is what Mgr. underlines to AsiaNews. Paolo Bizzeti, vicar of Anatolia, who looks with concern at the winds of war that have once again risen from the Holy Land, triggered by the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October to which Israel responded with massive bombings in Gaza. So far the offensive has made no distinction between guerrillas and civilians, between military objectives and mosques, churches and hospitals, ending up fueling an escalation that could set fire to the entire region. «The risk is real – she adds – because there are unresolved situations».

«First of all, it is necessary to strongly affirm – warns Mgr. Bizzeti – that blood upon blood has never led to peace. Also, here [in Turchia] the remote causes that led to this terrorism are well present and must be resolved. It is impossible for a people like the Palestinians not to have their own independence, their own reality, their own freedom to express themselves. We cannot think of solving problems by ignoring their causes. This is the common feeling, even among Christians, without necessarily wanting to take someone’s side, but aware that the profound motivations must be addressed.”

At the level of Turkish public opinion there are judgments of condemnation both for the Hamas attack against Israel, with the massacre of civilians killed or kidnapped, and for the Israeli military response in the Strip which ended up hitting women more than fighters and terrorists, elderly, children. «Here it is incomprehensible – explains the vicar of Anatolia – that churches, mosques and hospitals are bombed: this is not doing justice. No act of terrorism can justify, in response, acts that are equally violent.”

On a diplomatic level, Ankara is trying to weave a web of relations and contacts that can contribute to loosening the grip on Gaza and encourage the entry of aid, as well as unlocking possible channels of dialogue between the parties. The phone call between Pope Francis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “requested by the latter” fits into this context, as a note from the Vatican Press Office explains. A discussion focused «on the dramatic situation in the Holy Land. The Pope – continues the note – expressed his sorrow for what is happening and recalled the position of the Holy See, hoping that a two-state solution and a special statute for the city of Jerusalem can be achieved”.

The conversation with the Pope confirms, once again, the attempt by Ankara and President Erdogan from Gaza to Moscow, from Kiev to the Iranian front, to act as mediator of conflicts in the region and beyond. «The Turkish government in recent years – recalls Mgr. Bizzeti – has re-established full relations with Israel, so there is no a priori preclusion or desire for non-recognition. Furthermore, the government rightly emphasizes that Hamas cannot be identified with all the Palestinian people. And also in public opinion there is a strong stance among people against this reaction, which adds fuel to the fire.” Turkey, he continues, “places itself in a position of not taking sides against each other and this approach seems very wise to me because it avoids the logic of suppression of one of the two parties involved”.

There is then a confessional element to consider, particularly in a nation like Turkey where the Muslim religion is a preponderant element which, even in recent years, has determined its direction. And there is a “Muslim square” that carefully follows the events of a conflict that is of a political nature, even if someone tries to cloak it with a religious component that “does not exist, but there are real risks of a drift: the causes are clear – he states – and it is necessary first of all to answer the question of a people [palestinese] which does not have its own autonomy.” «Precisely so that the square does not have emotional or uncontrolled reactions – continues the vicar of Anatolia – and so that furrows are not dug again, it is important that there is a commitment on both sides to the ceasefire». Furthermore, there is the risk that the conflict will widen due to problems that have been suspended for some time: Iraq, Iran, relations with the United States and Europe which are not clear and linear. We must then consider – he warns – the situation that developed after the two Gulf wars and which could explode. The Middle East has been destabilized for decades, but the time has come for the great powers to step aside and allow these peoples real autonomy which will be complicated, long, difficult, because even in Europe it took centuries to arrive at a more peaceful. These peoples must make their own journey, external interference does not help. Even more so when weapons are sent, which have never served the cause of peace.”

In recent weeks, thousands of Jews have taken refuge in Turkey to escape the violence of the conflict, while in Gaza there is a strong fear of a massive exodus that could trigger a new migration emergency that risks exacerbating the humanitarian drama. Faced with this drift of war and blood, it is even more important, underlines Mgr. Bizzeti, follow the indications of Pope Francis because they are “wise indications: to extinguish the rising hatred we need prayer and fasting, which is why every parish is organizing celebrations and initiatives”.

