Montana is the first US state to ban TikTok

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law Wednesday evening a law banning the social network TikTok from operating within the state in the northwestern United States to protect residents from alleged data-gathering activity the Chinese company is accused of which controls the app, ByteDance. The ban is the first of its kind, is expected to take effect on January 1, 2024, and will likely cause a legal dispute that could affect regulation of the app nationwide.

TikTok has been one of the most downloaded and popular social networks in the world for three years: it has one billion active users globally, many of whom live in Europe and the United States. But TikTok is also the only truly widespread platform in the West that belongs to a Chinese company. In recent months, several governments have expressed concerns that the large amount of data collected by the app could be used by China to spy on users, promote its political interests and meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

For this reason the European Commission and many governments of Western countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia had already banned all their employees from using TikTok on the devices they use for work.

The ban decided in Montana is the first to ban TikTok from a US territory: it requires app providers, such as Google and Apple, to stop making it available on their online stores, with fines of up to 10,000 euros if they don’t. There are no sanctions for users, nor has it been explained how the law will be applied with regard to apps downloaded before January 1, 2024.

Montana is a state with just over a million inhabitants, the law will come into force only in a few months and according to many experts it could be the subject of various legal disputes, above all related to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression. An appeal against the law, which ByteDance has not yet announced yet but which is considered probable, could postpone or block its application.

The law signed by the Republican governor Gianforte, and previously approved by the state legislature (with a 54-43 majority vote), is a clear manifestation of the growing pressure from some US politicians, on both sides, for limitations or bans on the use of the Chinese social network. In recent months, several members of Congress have drafted bills, which have not yet reached Congress, to ban TikTok nationwide or to grant the president the power to express such a ban.

– Read also: How dangerous is TikTok?

The Biden administration in March had officially requested the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns the majority of the platform, to sell their shares in the company, otherwise threatening to ban its use nationwide. Also in March, US congressmen questioned CEO Shou Chew in a lengthy hearing, who had tried to present the company as private and independent of the Chinese government, apparently failing to convince senators and deputies.

Governor Gianforte commented on the signing of the ban saying that Montana is making “very decisive choices to protect the private data and sensitive information of its citizens”. TikTok Americas spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter responded by saying the law “violates the First Amendment” and that Montanans will be able to continue using the app. Some associations of lawyers who deal with civil rights and freedom of expression, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have expressed doubts about the constitutionality of the law approved by Montana.

– Listen also: Should we shut down TikTok? with Rebecca Arcesati