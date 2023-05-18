Home » Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since 2024: here’s why
The governor of Montana, Republican Greg Gianforte, yesterday signed a law banning the use of the Chinese application TikTok. Montana thus becomes the first US state to restrict the popular social media platform.

Gianforte on his Twitter account motivated his decision with the need to “protect the private data and personal information of the citizens of Montana from the possibility that they are collected by the Chinese Communist Party”.

Last month, the Montana state congress approved a bill aimed at banning the platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, on the mobile devices of all its inhabitants.

The law signed Wednesday by Republican Governor Greg Gianforte is the strictest of those already passed in about half of the states in the Union and by the federal government, which has prohibited government employees from using the app on the devices they use for work. The law is set to be challenged in the courts and will become a test case for an eventual nationwide ban on the Chinese video-sharing app, considered by large sections of Congress to be a threat to national security.

