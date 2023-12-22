Home » Montblanc launches watch with Zero Oxygen technology dedicated to the South Pole and the Aurora Austral – MONDO MODA
The collection Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxigênio South Pole Exploration Limited Edition 1990 is inspired by the South Pole on the Antarctic continent, located at the southernmost point on Earth. This icy, nondescript plateau sits at an altitude of 2,835 m and has a desert climate, with almost no precipitation and zero humidity.
Glacial ice is different from white ice because its age, density and weight have driven out almost all the air bubbles inside it, meaning it can absorb almost every color in the spectrum. The blue color is refracted due to the absence of oxygen.

It is this blue tone that has been highlighted on the dial of the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Exploration Limited Edition. The watch case also features a glacial blue bidirectional anodized aluminum bezel with a luminescent cardinal point, matching the blue dial that bears the special Montblanc symbol with the glacier motif, giving the impression of radiating directly into the ice.

A Dial Frozen in Time

This special dial technique was designed to bring an impression of genuine depth and luminosity. Dial artisans begin by stamping the volume of the dial to create the icy pattern, then employ a special technique called gratté boisé as a base.
Each layer is printed, varnished, polished and left to dry overnight before the next layer can be applied. This time-consuming technique takes four times as long as a standard dial to complete and requires more than 30 separate steps.

Captured in Ice

This icy theme continues with an ultralight 42mm titanium case and an interchangeable tapered bracelet that comes with a fine adjustment system and a new full satin finish. The watch also comes with an additional interchangeable strap in gray fabric with a rope pattern.

