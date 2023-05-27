Monte Lussari time trial startlist Giro d’Italia 2023: times, starting order, programme, TV

The twentieth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 will take place on Saturday 27 May. We have arrived at the showdown, to decide the winner of the Corsa Rosa will be the uphill time trial of 18.6 km from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari. The first 10.8 km are essentially flat, then you enter what is a real nightmare: 7.3 km of ascent at 12.1% average gradient. The first 5 km of ascent are even 15.3% on average, with a maximum of 22%. Followed by one kilometer at 3.9% and then another kilometer at 11.9%. The last kilometer flattens (1.2%).

Geraint Thomas will appear in the pink jersey and with an advantage of 26 seconds against Primoz Roglic. It will be a head-to-head between the British and the Slovenian for the conquest of the Trofeo Senza Fine, while the Portuguese João Almeida he is 59” behind the leader and aims for third place. Our Damian Caruso he will have to defend the fourth position. Geraint Thoma will leave at 17.14, Primoz Roglic at 17.11, Joao Almeida at 17.08, Damiano Caruso at 17.05.

The uphill time trial of Monte Lussari will be divided into 3 heats starting at 11.30, the interval between the heats will be 50 minutes after the arrival of the last rider at the finish line. The first cyclist will leave at 11.30 and the first group includes 50 athletes. Once the last runner of this subdivision arrives at the finish line, a 50-minute “break” will start. During this juncture there will be the possibility for flagships and motorbikes to descend from Monte Lussari. This operation will also be repeated for the second group (50 other athletes): 50 minutes of interval once the last athlete has reached the finish line. The third group follows, which includes the big names fighting for the general classification.

Below is the startlist, bib numbers, departure times, detailed programme, TV schedule and streaming of the Tarvisio-Monte Lussari time trial at the Giro d’Italia 2023. The twentieth stage will be broadcast live on Rai 2 starting at 14.00 (previously on RaiSportHD) and on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN; live text live on OA Sport.

STARTLIST GIRO D’ITALIA STOPWATCH: DEPARTURE TIMES

1 FROM THE VALLEY Nicolas ITA COR 11:30:00

2 DAINESE Alberto ITA DSM 11:31:00

3 TORRES BARCELO Albert ESP MOV 11:32:00

4 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBV 11:33:00

5 WARRIOR Alexander GER ADC 11:34:00

6 IACCHI Alessandro ITA COR 11:35:00

7 CAVENDISH Mark GBR AST 11:36:00

8 FIORELLI Filippo ITA GBF 11:37:00

9 RIOU Alan FROM ARK 11:38:00

10 GAVIRIA Fernando COL MOV 11:39:00

111 KUSS Sepp USA TJV 16:32:00

112 PARET-PEINTRE Aurelien FROM ACT 16:35:00

113 VAN WILDER Ilan BEL SOQ 16:38:00

114 BUITRAGO Santiago COL TBV 16:41:00

115 RUBIO REYES Einer Augusto COL MOV 16:44:00

116 DE PLUS Laurens BEL IGD 16:47:00

117 LEKNESSUND Andreas NOR DSM 16:50:00

118 STOVE Lennard GER GOD 16:53:00

119 ARENSMAN Thymen NED IGD 16:56:00

120 PINOT Thibaut FRA GFC 16:59:00

121 DUNBAR Edward IRL JAY 17:02:00

122 CARUSO Damiano ITA TBV 17:05:00

123 ALMEIDA Joao Pedro BY UAD 17:08:00

124 ROGLIC Primoz SLO TJV 17:11:00

125 THOMAS Geraint GBR IGD 17:14:00

TARVISIO-MONTE LUSSARI CALENDAR, GIRO D’ITALIA 2023 STAGE

Saturday 27 May

11.30 am Start (first rider)

18.30 (approximately) Arrival (last runner)

TARVISIO-MONTE LUSSARI PROGRAMME: HOW TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: RaiSportHD from 11.30 to 14.00 and on Rai 2 from 14.00, free and unencrypted; Eurosport 1, for subscribers.

Live stream: Rai Play, free; Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN, for subscribers.

Live text text: OA Sport.

Photo: Lapresse