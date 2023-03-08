He spent his entire career in Montenegrin clubs, and made his debut for the national team.

Source: Facebook/FK Sutjeska Nikšić

Former young member of the Montenegrin national team, Milenko Nerić (35), died after a short and serious illness, football club Sutjeska from Nikšić announced. The news about the death of the former football player, who played in the attack during his career, shocked the football public in Montenegro, where Nerić spent his entire career.

He entered senior football in the aforementioned Sutjeska, and later played for Mogren, Miner from Pljevlja, Čelik from Nikšić, Berane, Bokelj. In the Montenegrin club jersey, he played four matches and scored one goal on the international stage, and at one time also made an appearance for the Montenegrin national team under the age of 21.

At the match of the 24th round of the Montenegrin championship between Sutjeska and Dečić, a minute’s silence was held in his honor, and many football fans in the region said goodbye to him. During his playing career, the Montenegrin football player, who died prematurely, was twice on the front pages of newspapers due to situations that had nothing to do with sports – once he was assassinated, and the second time he was detained due to suspicions that he participated in match-fixing.

First, in September 2013, Nerić narrowly escaped death when Andrija Marković (28) tried to kill him in front of a club in Nikšić. Nerić was then wounded in the hand, and Marković was arrested in November of the same year, after which he was sentenced to three years in prison. In March 2018, the Montenegrin police detained five football players on suspicion of match-fixing, including Nerić. Five months later, the case against them was dropped due to lack of evidence.