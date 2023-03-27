The coach of Montenegro indicated after the defeat against Serbia that he was not satisfied with the refereeing, although he did not want to talk about it in too much detail. “I will be punished,” he added.

The coach of Montenegro, Miodrag Radulović, congratulated his team on their play, combativeness and approach match against Serbiain which the “eagles” won 2:0 with the goals of Dušan Vlahović. The head of the “Falcons” team emphasized that the Montenegrins outplayed the guests in the first part of the match.

“I think we neutralized the strongest that Serbia has, the midfield. We totally neutralized the balls towards the strikers. I remember that Mitrović maybe once kicked from a turn, no action was built. I have to be satisfied against a team like this, which three months ago played in the World Cup championship. The worst thing is that only the result will be remembered, not the game,” he said at the press conference.

On several occasions, Radulović has pointed out a detail that he clearly thinks is controversial, and which preceded it Vlahović’s first goal at the stadium under Gorica. “See for yourself, maybe you saw the video of what happened before the first goal,” he said. After that he explained what he meant. “If I were to comment, I would say difficult things, I don’t want to be punished, but it is symptomatic that the French are doing this kind of thing to us for the third time. I will just say it”.

“WE RECEIVED A GOAL BY PURE CHANCE”

The head coach of Montenegro said that he believes in success in the following matches of the qualification for EURO 2024. “This is only the second match, there are more matches ahead of us, I am optimistic about the next matches, especially in June, we needed a good result for June , we would have had a loss (against Hungary in Podgorica, cf. novin), but what happened happened, I have to congratulate the boys, because they played 80 flawless minutes. The goal we conceded was a pure coincidence. We were not played, you saw what happened before that goal and that gives us hope that we can play well and in this way oppose Hungary in June”.

He added that captain Jovetić gave an emotional, motivational speech to the team in the locker room after the match. “The boys spent themselves, they did their best, and it’s sad that when we didn’t score at least one goal, we were severely punished and it was 0:2. I congratulated them, captain Jovetić gave an emotional speech, said he was proud , that since he was there, he doesn’t remember such a good game, against such a rival, to look to the future”.

When asked by a journalist from Belgrade, whether Montenegro lacked “courage”, Radulović replied that he did not agree with that assessment. At that place, he praised the intervention of Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić during the shot of Stevan Jovetić, with the score 0:0. “I wouldn’t call it courage, but that chance with one bravura intervention by one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. Only he can defend that, an extra-class goalkeeper. It’s not courage, we played the second half, we attacked, we had courage. It’s been a long time since Serbia has played the game if she didn’t take a corner in the first half. If we outplayed such an opponent, that goal was all that was missing, and right after Jovetić’s chance and after Krstović’s chance, there was a doubt that we would be punished, which is what happened. Courage was not in question , the boys played bravely, combatively and tactically disciplined,” added the Montenegrin coach.