He killed a mother and her two children first. Then he opened fire on the crowd. A 34-year-old man killed 10 people in Cettigne, Montenegro. The massacre began in a house: the attacker first entered the house – which was owned by him – by shooting the tenant who rented it and two children aged 8 and 11. He then went out into the street and indiscriminately fired on passers-by, killing seven, before being shot down by law enforcement. However, some local newspapers argue

that the 34-year-old did not die in a fire fight with the police but was killed by an armed civilian.

“For now, it is not clear what prompted the man to commit such a heinous act,” prosecutor Andrijana Nastic said at a conference.

Six other injured people are currently being treated in the hospital. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said the government declared three days of mourning after the tragedy. “I invite all citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims”, he wrote on social media.