Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico” tour

After a spring of theaters, a summer of festivals arrives. After passing through Vesu y Monkey Weekend last weekends, Monteperdido They also confirm their direct in other appointments. Today July 15 we will be able to see the band within the festival program Maldaltura, located in the town of Llesui (Lleida). The following weekend the band will perform at the Fest Attitude (July 21) and the Easter (July 22).

Also, the August 16th they will perform in their hometown; in the Summers of the Villa of Madridspecifically in Backyard Sounds, within the Conde Duque cultural space, next to Morreo, Pipiolas and vatocholo. The quintet will return Barcelona on Friday August 18th, as part of the Festigàbal proposal, within the Festa Major de Gràcia. Lastly, the September 15 they will arrive at the Crazy Club room of Valencia together with Bum Motion Club, in a concert supported by Jagermeister. Even so, they have communicated that there are more dates to be announced.

On this tour, Monteperdido are presenting their second album, “Physical damage“, which they published this past March. It is a cathartic and direct work that involves frustration, violence and truth in guitars and pop melodies; and it has been released through the label sound boy. This new project comes after a double single, “Cosas Rotas”, released in 2022.

Monteperdido is a quintet from Madrid made up of five friends in which the merely musical matters as much as the ethics associated with everything that surrounds the group. They started in December 2020 self-publishing a self-titled album, which has not stopped talking since its publication.

You can check all your dates by following this link