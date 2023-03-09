The second reference of Monteperdido –after that homonymous mini LP of seven songs that saw the light of day in 2020– it had to have, by force, a compact duration of just thirty minutes. It was the only way for the work to be coherent with that immediacy, impudence and urgency that each and every one of the songs with the group’s signature exude openly. The combo definitely sticks out its chest with ‘Physical damage’an indie-pop record thoroughly brutalized based on guitars and accelerated rhythms, which follows those maxims indicated by the latent punk soul within it.

A work with a realistic and occasionally harsh message (perhaps even pessimistic depending on the perspective of the receiver), which presents a vision that is as jaded as it is in practice far from the final surrender, hinting at a halo of hope in the background of the scenes. It is around this ability to revolt against adversity that the quintet seems to find motivation to compose songs, the same ones that the people of Madrid present without filters in a work that sees the light under the Sonido Muchacho quality seal. It is there where they shake the verticality of the initial “Year 2K”the single “You’re going to fire”, “RIP”, the misty “Passion”, “Physical damage” or the nineties “I’m not well”.

‘Physical damage’ It is an album in which youthful courage and the convinced attitude palpable in any of the nine cuts that make up the album are added elements of the framework, just as impressive as the consistent instrumentation raised by Tomás, Diego, Willo and Dani or the honest and hurtful of his singer Bego sharpening the narrative. A solid work and at times even suffocating, which progresses unstoppably and with immutable intensity from its explicit beginning to the final chord, until pointing to Monteperdido as one of the new guitar bands to follow along with names like Menta, Cora Yako, Diamante Negro or La Paloma.