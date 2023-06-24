Monthly horoscope for July 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Read the horoscope for July 2023 and find out what the stars have in store for you!

ABOVE

Job

The monthly horoscope for July 2023 says that Aries will come into conflict with a colleague of the opposite sex. Don’t be surprised if this “intolerance” turns out to be of a romantic nature. Your work and love will intertwine. Finances are extremely unstable in July. Avoid unnecessary purchases.

Love

You will have to solve a number of issues related to home and household chores, hence serious conversations with your partner. If you’re planning to move, don’t get your hopes up. You will have to wait a little longer. Possible romance at work.

Health

In general, you feel well, but it would be good to take a hand on nutrition.

BIK

Job

You can’t wait for vacation. But, before you go on your journey, carefully analyze the situation at work. There is an opportunity to earn extra, don’t miss it because your “head is in the clouds”. Rely on colleagues you trust.

Love

In July, you stack the dice in your head, revise the decisions and drastic moves you made the previous month. There is no room for regret, when you put everything on paper, you will confirm that you were right. A possible romance at the end of the month.

Health

Don’t give up on exercise, you enjoy it and it means a lot for your back.

GEMINI

Job

It would be better if you didn’t stand out, don’t make proposals and show ambition. This is not a favorable period for starting new projects, you will give the impression that you are intrusive. There will be time to move forward. The financial situation is somewhat better, at the end of July there will be a profit.

Love

The whole month is in the sign of love. You make an important decision and make plans for the future. If you haven’t made your relationship official yet, now is the time to get married. Single Geminis will have a great chance to meet their soulmate this month.

Health

Reduce nervousness and anxiety. Everything is as it should be.

RAK

Job

This month will be quite busy for you, you will have to make an extra effort to put your ideas into action and achieve success. It will be especially difficult for those Cancers who are employed in the field of accounting and finance. Be patient, arm yourself with energy and push through July, everything will be easier after that.

Love

Cancers who have been having problems in their relationship or marriage for some time should not give up lightly. Fight for your love, the stars support you. Singles at the beginning of the month expect a handful of exciting encounters.

Health

Pay attention to your back and spine, maybe you should see a doctor.

LAV

Job

In July, Leos will be forced to communicate a lot with the people they work with, and this will often be tiring. Organizational tasks await you all month long, even when you delegate responsibilities to others. The finale of it all is the leadership position, so you’d be wise to persevere.

Love

The second half of July will give you the opportunity to relax a little in the company of a loved one. Some serious conversation is also possible, starting a topic that you are not yet ready for. The free go on an adventure.

Health

You feel fine, but it would be wise to stay out of the sun.

A VIRGIN

Job

The monthly horoscope for July 2023 says that this will be an extremely favorable month for Virgos. You will solve all accumulated problems and stand out at work. Expect a reward for your efforts, a bonus will arrive that will mean a lot to you. It is also not excluded that you will get practitioners, since you have performed well.

Love

Listen more carefully to what your partner is trying to tell you. Otherwise, you risk causing a quarrel in the family. Free to dare and take the first step, the moment is ideal for new love.

Health

Beware of overeating. Digestive problems are possible.

Click on the arrow to read the rest of the text

