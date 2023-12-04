Home » Months of the year – Mondolinguo
World

by admin
This week, download and print vocabulary posters about the months of the year!

What is this ? In the PDF you will find vocabulary posters with the 12 months of the year.

You can decorate your classroom in all the colors of the rainbow with these posters! Unless you prefer the more sober black and white version 🙂

Many versions are available with different writing styles. It’s up to you to choose what you prefer!

In the same style, discover the days of the week!

Good class, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly to your site or sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please include the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

