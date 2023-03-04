Home World Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli
Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli

Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli

A goal from Ciurria and one from Izzo to forget the last two defeats and regain the three points. The mathematics of Monza, after the 2-1 draw against Empoli in anticipation of Saturday, projects the Brianza to +15 from the relegation zone…

