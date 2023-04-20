Mood in sight! No missteps for Leo. Tomorrow’s horoscope, Thursday 20 April

Tomorrow’s Blackbeard horoscope, Thursday 20 April Aries. 21/3-20/4 You have many dreams in your drawer. It is not possible to make them all. Make a choice, also taking into account the economic investment required. In finance today you are on horseback. Despite spending liberally, the economy seems to be holding up well. Tour. 21/4-20/5 The lunar sextile in Saturn supports good luck and reassures you about the projects you have created, so no uncertainties! Despite Pluto insinuating some insecurity, you will receive confirmations and approvals from those close to you. Twins. 21/5-21/6 It’s a full period, full of great news. Try to manage the desire for change with energy and common sense to turn them in your favor. If you substitute trust for lament, everything will appear in a different light, promising for its clarity. Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7 Pervaded by a sense of well-being and a slight euphoria, today, thanks to the White Lady in Taurus, you face life with a smile on your lips. If you have recently neglected friends and relatives, you can make up for it with phone calls, visits, and small gifts. Leone. 23/7 – 23/8 Bad mood in sight! No missteps in your business: especially with collaborators and business partners, you risk entering a collision course. Family relationships are cordial. Even if there is something to say about the couple, jealousy blurs your vision. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 With the support of Mars drawing a sextile, the Moon shows you its most reassuring side. Projects designed with distant people. Any renovation work on the house, which is rather expensive, promises excellent results. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 Thursday of relative monotony, except for some good news concerning an inheritance dispute, a repayment, the mortgage on the house. Intriguing encounters question your more or less proven loyalty. Check yourself! Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 A bit of disruption by virtue of the Moon in Taurus, however a pinch of calmness and availability will make everything easier. Sympathy is not your forte today. On the other hand, cunning as foxes, you’ll score a good deal. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Calm atmosphere. Taking care of cleaning the house, the garden or dedicating yourself to some long-neglected hobby gives you serenity. Perhaps you will have to give up a trip or decline an invitation, due to some urgent task. Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 Positive professional consolidations. Reassured by a stable economic situation, you can afford to be optimistic about new projects. Love is lived day by day. You are fascinated by all kinds of adventures, even the most transgressive ones. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 It will be because you are down in the dumps or because the White Lady in Taurus always has the power to irritate you, the fact is that you appear sluggish and grumpy. Small domestic problems to deal with, seasoned with impatience which naturally complicates the situation. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 Lunar harmony in Saturn with a breath of wind blows away any bad mood. The future looks promising and serenity an achievable goal. A friend gives away wise advice to treasure. Construction projects for those who intend to start a family