Moody’s Announces Adjustment of U.S. Sovereign Credit Rating Outlook to Negative

Moody’s Ratings announced early Saturday morning that it has adjusted the outlook on the U.S. sovereign credit rating from stable to negative. Despite this adjustment, the U.S. still maintains the highest rating of Aaa. The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. stock market closed this week.

Among the world‘s three major rating companies, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the U.S. rating from AAA to AA+ as early as 2011. In August of this year, Fitch also removed the U.S. credit rating from its highest level. Moody’s, the only company in which Berkshire owns a stake, still gives the U.S. its highest rating.

In their announcement, Moody’s stated that downside risks to U.S. fiscal strength have increased and may no longer be fully offset by unique credit advantages. The agency expects the U.S. fiscal deficit to remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability. Moody’s also cited ongoing political polarization in the U.S. Congress as increasing the risk of a failure to agree on a plan needed to slow the decline in government debt affordability.

As a result, Moody’s expects the U.S. debt sustainability to decline further, steadily and significantly, to a level that is “very weak” compared with other high-rated sovereigns if specific policy action is not taken. The agency forecasts that federal interest payments will rise to about 26% of revenue and 4.5% of gross domestic product by 2033, up from 9.7% and 1.9% in 2022.

Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo issued a statement expressing disagreement with Moody’s decision to turn the outlook to negative. Adeyemo emphasized that the U.S. economy remains strong and U.S. Treasury bonds are the safest and most liquid assets in the world.

The potential “shutdown time” of the U.S. government is on the horizon, as the existing short-term fiscal package is set to expire on November 17.

Moody’s decision reflects concerns about the fiscal strength of the United States as well as its political divisions, which may further limit the effectiveness of policymaking and prevent measures to slow the deterioration in debt affordability. The potential impact on the U.S. credit history is noteworthy.

