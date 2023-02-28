Listen to the audio version of the article

Moody’s has revised upwards its GDP growth forecasts for Italy in 2023 to +0.3% from -1.4% previously. The revision – explains the Global Macro Outlook – reflects the lower risks of a short-term energy shortage and the recent drop in energy prices. Inflation on an annual basis should instead fall to 3.3% in December against the +12.3% recorded in December 2022 compared to the previous year.

The 2023 economic outlook for the euro area as a whole has improved, mainly because worst fears about a major energy shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have not materialized. The agency’s experts have raised the eurozone’s GDP growth estimates for the current year to +0.5%. The main uncertainty for the euro area economy is energy self-sufficiency in the second half of 2023 and in 2024. Even if the industrial sector has held up well, energy supply constraints will remain an obstacle to growth.

“Central banks will keep interest rates in tight territory longer than financial markets expect,” said the global macro outlook released today by the rating agency. “While there is a clear sense that the end of the rate-tightening maneuver is near – the report reads – it is not known how many more interest rate hikes will be appropriate and for how long rates will remain in tightening territory. The Fed and other central banks would be forced to tighten even more aggressively if an easing of financial conditions were to undermine their efforts to reduce aggregate demand.