Morality Police Return to Enforce Mandatory Hijab in Iran: Crackdown on Women’s Dress Code Sparks Nationwide Protests

Title: Iranian Authorities Reinstate Morality Police and Enforce Hijab Dress Code

Publication Date: October 1, 2022

In a bid to reinforce conservative Islamic values, Iranian authorities have launched a new campaign aimed at compelling women to adhere to the Islamic dress code, particularly the mandatory headscarves. This comes as the morality police return to the streets, marking their resurgence after a 10-month hiatus following the death of Mahsa Amini, which ignited nationwide protests.

The mass demonstrations, calling for the overthrow of the long-standing theocracy, had prompted the partial withdrawal of morality police as the authorities struggled to contain the unrest. However, the protests eventually waned earlier this year due to a severe crackdown that caused the deaths of over 500 protesters and led to the arrest of almost 20,000 individuals. Despite this, many women in Tehran and other cities continued to defy the traditional dress code.

Previously, there were speculations, later debunked, that the morality police had disbanded in December, but their return now confirms the Iranian government’s commitment to preserving Islamic values. The religious leaders view the hijab as integral to the Islamic revolution that brought them to power and perceive more liberal clothing choices as indications of Western decadence.

General Saeed Montazerolmahdi, a police spokesman, announced on Sunday that the morality police would resume notifying and detaining women who do not comply with the hijab rule in public. In Tehran, these patrols were visible on the streets in marked vans. The official warned that legal measures would be taken against those who persistently disobey the dress code and emphasized the importance of social cohesion and the veil’s sanctity in maintaining public safety.

The recent arrest of actor Mohammed Sadeghi, following his video response to another viral video showing a woman being detained by the morality police, has further highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the enforcement of the hijab. Sadeghi was charged with allegedly encouraging violence against the police, according to the semi-official Hamshahri daily. Nevertheless, the battle over the hijab has emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance, with women playing a leading role in the protests and demanding political change.

Famous Iranian figures, including directors and actors from the renowned film industry, have also joined the demonstrations, resulting in several actresses being detained for their public defiance of the hijab or expressing support for the protests. Azadeh Samadi, an actress who appeared at a funeral wearing a cap on her head, was even ordered by a court to undergo psychological treatment for an alleged “antisocial personality disorder” and faced a ban from social media.

The Iranian government has consistently attributed the protests to foreign conspiracies, without providing any substantial evidence. However, the ongoing push for adherence to the hijab proves that the battle for personal freedoms and rights in Iran is far from over.

