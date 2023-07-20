Morata, priority to Roma and Mourinho. But first Pinto has to sell

Jacopo Aliprandi and Roberto Maida Thursday 20 July 2023, 07:14

ROMA – Roma stopped to reflect but have not stopped thinking about the big coup: thanks to an agreement already reached for a rich four-year contract, Tiago Pinto continues to study the pawn movements necessary to bring Alvaro Morata to Trigoria. The Spanish striker wants to return to Italy, in a team that restores his technical centrality, and has expressed a clear preference between Rome and Inter: Rome is better, where his brotherly friend Dybala plays and where he trains the coach who launched him: Mourinho. Less feeling instead with the Nerazzurri for a less attractive offer than the one arrived from Trigoria. Not economic, but sporty: in Rome he would have a key role, certainly more important than the one indicated in the Nerazzurri. Contacts are constant between whatsapp and video calls. Playful but also reasoned tones: Mourinho has assured Morata that with him Roma will immediately return to the Champions League and will be able to compete to win the Euroleague. Dybala then sincerely hopes to embrace his department mate with whom at Juventus (also always in the running for the Spanish) he built a definitive harmony, on and off the pitch.

The yellow and red property

But the negotiation has stalled, because the Friedkins have not yet given the green light to Tiago Pinto to present a concrete offer to Atletico Madrid which will not go below 20 million. Until someone sellsin particular Ibañez who in Trigoria hoped to sell at the beginning of the summer, the Portuguese gm cannot spend almost nothing. Like last year, when he completed the “market” with free agents and loans: Roma are the only Serie A club that have not turned on the money tap. The four reinforcements arrived on a free transfer (Aouar and N’Dicka: intriguing operations) and on free loan (Kristensen and Llorente, both taken from Leeds). However, compared to other big names, the Friedkins have not lost any starters apart from Wijnaldum, who was seen very little in the Roman season, and Abraham who was seriously injured.

The search for an attacker

If Tiago Pinto is unable to satisfy Mourinho with Morata, the only explicit request of this transfer session, he will return to the West Ham headquarters to have Gianluca Scamacca, who has to regain his starting position in London and would love to relaunch himself at home, that is Rome. On this front the dry loan does not exist but the possibility of an obligation to buy conditional on qualifying for the Champions League could be taken into consideration by the English. Except that for Mourinho the team can grow faster with Morata, a number 9 who has frequented Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico, without waiting for the explosion of a centre-forward who scored 16 at Sassuolo two seasons ago goals (however one less than Abraham) and who did not perform as expected in England due to knee problems. With a month and a half left until the end of the market, new solutions can still emerge determined by sudden opportunities. Or old ideas coming back into fashiontype Nzola and Dia that Mourinho likes so much. Only that they have a handicap for this season: in January they could (not necessarily) play in the African Cup.

Rome, Mourinho’s special observers are N’Dicka and Kristensen

