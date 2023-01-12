New York – A second block of “confidential” documents was found in another former office of Joe Biden. And the discovery is growing the embarrassment of White Housewith the spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, who unusually dodged the journalists’ questions in the daily briefing, repeatedly avoiding answering the case of the documents found. The arrangements compared to the three hundred files that Donald Trump had taken to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and the FBI discovered several things: Biden’s documents were recovered by his lawyers and immediately handed over to National Archivesthe State Archives, but there remains the strange fate of ‘confidential files’ that end up everywhere except where they should be.

Now it’s up to Biden to clarify

By law, all documents of the administration, both of the president of the United States and his deputy, must be turned over to the Archives once the term is over. In three days Biden seems to have ended up in the law of retaliation: after months of accusing Trump of the obscure handling of documents of national interest, now it’s his turn to have to clarify. The first set of dossiers was found on November 2 in the former office of Washington used from 2017 to 2019 by Biden as an honorary professor of the University of Pennsylvania. The files covered Iran, the UK and Ukraine and dated back to 2013 and 2016, when Biden was Barack Obma’s vice president. Why were they locked up in an office far from the White House? After the discovery, the lawyers went looking for other ‘reports’ and found them. The first ones had been recovered on November 2, six days before the elections midterm. If the news had been made public immediately, what would have been the impact on the elections? No details have been provided at the moment on the second discovery, which was reported by NBC. But the Republicans are calling for a public inquiry and the appointment of a “special counsel” also for Bidenafter the one appointed by the Minister of Justice to bring together the investigations concerning Donald Trump, including that concerning the three hundred files, many of which “top secret”, which the tycoon had taken away from White House to keep them in his resort in Florida. The Commission Justice of the House, led by Trump loyalist Jim Jordan, asked the Justice Department to appoint a ‘super prosecutor’. Conservative Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking to Fox News, relaunched the request to theAttorney General, US Attorney General Merrick Garland: “If he deemed it necessary to appoint a special counsel to shed light on how Trump handled confidential documents – he said – the same must do for how President Biden mishandled confidential documents when he was vice president” . Biden said on Tuesday that he was “surprised” by the discovery of the first ten files, and that he did not know their contents. On the second discovery, he did not respond.