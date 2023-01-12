Home World More craters than land, the symbolic photo of the bombings
World

More craters than land, the symbolic photo of the bombings

by admin
More craters than land, the symbolic photo of the bombings

Kramatorsk. This is an i symbol photoRussian invasion of Ukraine, even if there is not even a human – military or civilian. Taken by a Maxar satellite, it shows the ground riddled by thousands of artillery shells near Bakhmut, nel Donbass, where Russian troops have been trying to break through for months. The intersection of roads suggests that this is a strategic place, the rest is done by Russia’s military doctrine which requires bombing a sector to the bitter end until the enemy is forced to retreat in order to survive.

See also  Access to nearly 200 cities in Europe, China-Europe freight train opens up a new Asia-Europe international transportation channel_News Center_China Net

You may also like

A flight in India dropped passengers and took...

Pope: Suffering Ukraine is always in our hearts...

Usa, the government examines over 500 reports of...

Brexit, the mayor of London attacks the Tory...

Japan-US entente, reorganize US forces in Japan

Wang Sicong was arrested for beating someone?Exposure of...

Moscow frees US Navy veteran Dudley, but the...

United States, appointed a special prosecutor to investigate...

Usa, special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden’s secret...

France, Brigitte Macron agrees with Marine Le Pen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy