China News Service, August 27th. According to a comprehensive report, the U.S. Department of Justice released a revised affidavit on the 26th local time, listing the reasons for the FBI’s previous raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Agents found multiple documents marked “top secret” in boxes retrieved at Trump’s residence, the document said.

After the affidavit was released, Trump once again attacked the Justice Department and the FBI, claiming the move was a “complete PR trick” and blaming it as further evidence of a “(political) witch hunt.”

FBI: Trump once mixed classified materials with magazines and other items

Much of the 30-plus-page affidavit was reportedly redacted and blacked out. In mid-May, FBI agents conducted a preliminary review of the contents of 15 boxes retrieved from Trump’s residence by the National Archives in January and “determined that 14 of them contained classified information,” it said. These materials were mixed with various newspapers, magazines and personal letters.

The Associated Press said the affidavit showed the judge that the search of Mar-a-Lago was warranted because of the highly sensitive material found in 15 boxes. The affidavit also said that 25 of the 184 classified documents were marked “top secret.” Some of them are specially marked to indicate that they contain highly sensitive HR information and more.

The affidavit also shows that Justice Department lawyers wrote to Trump lawyers in June reiterating that Mar-a-Lago could not be used to store classified information. In the letter, the Department of Justice requested that the room where the documents were stored “be subject to enhanced security and that all boxes (and other items in the room) moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago are to be kept in that room, in their current state, until further notice. Notice.”

The Justice Department reiterated its rationale for amending parts of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal the identities of law enforcement officers, witnesses and uncharged parties, the “strategy and direction of the investigation,” and “grand jury information.”

The release of the FBI affidavit comes after U.S. District Judge Bruce Reinhart recently ruled that the document could be declassified after the Justice Department submits proposed revisions.

Reinhardt granted a search warrant against Mar-a-Lago in early August after determining that the affidavit provided a possible basis for the crime. Earlier this week, Reinhardt reiterated that he believed there were “probable grounds that evidence of multiple federal crimes could be found at Mar-a-Lago” and that he was “satisfied with the reliability of the sworn facts in the affidavit.”

A court filing released on Aug. 12 showed that the FBI seized 11 classified documents during a raid on Mar-a-Lago, some of which were marked as “top secret” or “sensitive quarantined information.” The warrants also show that investigators opened an investigation into possible violations of three federal laws: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and the unlawful handling of government records.

Trump slams DOJ and FBI again: Political witch hunt!

After the revision of the affidavit was released, Trump responded on the social media platform “TRUTH Social” (meaning “true social”), once again attacking the Justice Department and the FBI, claiming that the move was a “complete public relations trick” and angrily denounced This is further evidence of a “(political) witch hunt”.

Trump wrote: “The affidavit is badly blacked out!! There is no mention of ‘nuclear’, which is an outright PR gimmick by the FBI and DOJ, and no mention of our close cooperation in the handover of documents – we gave There are many of them.”

The US “Washington Post” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying on August 11 that one of the items the FBI was looking for at Mar-a-Lago included classified documents related to nuclear weapons.

Trump added: “Judge Bruce Reinhardt should not have allowed a break-in to my house. He sidestepped a case of mine two months ago because of his hostility and hatred for your favorite president, me. Obama must be very proud of him now!” Reinhardt allegedly donated money to support former President Barack Obama’s campaign.

Trump also insisted in a separate interview that he "did nothing wrong," stressing that the actions of the Justice Department and the FBI were "a political attack on our country, a disgrace. Our country is a mess."











More details of the US Department of Justice and FBI investigation into Mar-a-Lago announced that Trump was angry!

