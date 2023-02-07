(LaPresse) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his armed forces to increase combat exercises and strengthen preparation for war. Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on Monday and encouraged the armed forces to carry out “always victorious feats” and show “unparalleled military strength” to open a new stage of development. The commission members, who represent Kim’s top military leaders, discussed a range of tasks aimed at inducing “major change” in the military, including “continuously expanding and intensifying combat exercises and operations” and “refine in war preparations more rigorously,” the agency said. (Ap/LaPresse)