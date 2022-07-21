Home World More gas from Russia with Nord Stream restart, but prices do not go down
World

More gas from Russia with Nord Stream restart, but prices do not go down

The gas market does not stop worrying. The Nord Stream gas pipeline, under maintenance for ten days, resumed operation from the early morning of Thursday 21, in compliance with the work plan anticipated by Gazprom. But at the TTF the price of fuel for September rose to 156 euros per megawatt hour (+ 0.6% compared to Wednesday).

At the start of the session there was a slide of more than 6%, to a minimum of 145 euros: a sign that many operators were still looking at the expiry with little confidence, …

