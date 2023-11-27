more gigs in Europe for everyone

It complied more than a month early, Very Mobileall’annual expansion of the data traffic bundle for navigation in the member states of the European Union. New and existing customers can therefore immediately take advantage of the greater quantity of Giga for travel in Europe, due to the reduction in wholesale roaming prices, operators must, by law, move the data traffic threshold to be used in Europe higher from year to year and reduce the cost of extra-threshold traffic upon passing the roof.

As mentioned, the expansion of the bundle it concerns both customers and those who approach one of the plans from outside of the virtual operator controlled by WindTre. The new threshold for customers is indicated in the section Offer of the Very Mobile app, while those considering switching or purchasing a new SIM will find the new bundle suited to the requirements for 2024 among the details of the offers proposed on the site. The coefficient in force from January 1st of this year is 1.80 euros per giga (obviously VAT excluded, given that it varies from country to country), which will have to be used from January 1st next year, and which Very Mobile has already applied , is 1.55 eurosalways excluding VAT.

This is the formula:

GB of data traffic in Europe: (monthly price without VAT / 1.55) X 2

Very Mobile already applies this formula, despite the obligation starting from January 1, 2024. Specifically, virtual now includes:

offered by 4,99 euro per month: 5,3 GB of data traffic in the EU per month (excluding offers with 1 Giga, in which the entire bundle can also be spent in Europe) offered by 5,99 euro per month: 6,4 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 6,99 euro per month: 7,4 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 7,99 euro per month: 8,5 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 9,99 euro per month: 10,6 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 10,99 euro per month: 11,7 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 12,99 euro per month: 13,8 GB of data traffic in the EU per month offered by 13,99 euro per month: 14,8 GB of data traffic in the EU per month.

For the moment, Very Mobile, despite Brexit, applies the same conditions in the United Kingdom as those reserved for Europe. No change for minutes and SMS, which have always been counted under the conditions of the country in which the SIM was registered. However, it is not yet clear how much the extra-threshold data cost will decrease, but the value referring to 2023 is still indicated on the site.

