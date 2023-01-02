While Bologna remains incredulous after the death of Mehdi Zare Ashkzar, the repression of demonstrations in Iran does not stop. The regime’s iron fist this time hits an eighteen year old, Mehdi Mohammadi, arrested during the protests in Nowshahr and against whom the judiciary has issued a double death sentence. The young man, accused of “war against God”, would also have been denied the possibility of being defended by a lawyer.

The collection of signatures by La Stampa and the appeal for Fahimeh Karimi

The case is highlighted by the agency of human rights activists Hrana which explains that, in addition to the death penalty, the revolutionary court of Sari sentenced the 18-year-old to six months’ imprisonment for the crime of “propaganda against the regime”. to another two years for “inciting to disturb the security of the country and to murder”, then another year for “offending the Supreme Leader of Iran”.

The charge of “moharebeh”, a crime envisaged by Iranian Sharia which punishes anyone who offends Islam or the State, also weighs on the young man, arrested on 30 September: the term is literally translated as “struggle”, because it expresses the concept of “war against God”. And it is one of the accusations that usually triggers the regime’s most severe punishments, right up to the death penalty.

Iran, “Baradaram” (my brother): in a video the brother remembers Mehdi Zare Ashkzari executed by the regime news/ancora_orrore_in_iran_doppia_condanna_a_morte_per_un_18enne_nuova_stretta_sul_velo-12444418/&el=player_ex_12443974″>

New tightening on the veil

Meanwhile, after more than a hundred days of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranian media are reporting indications of a new tightening on the obligation to wear the hijab properly, with the Iranian police having resumed monitoring its use from part of the women in the car. “The police have started the new phase of the Nazer-1 program (surveillance in Farsi) across the country,” a “senior police official” told Fars news agency. “Nazer-1 concerns the absence of hijab in cars”, with the police who “send a text message to those who transgress”, he explained. According to the agency, the message will read: “The absence of the veil has been observed in your car. It is necessary to respect the norms of society and not to repeat this act.”

Mehdi, the former student of the University of Bologna massacred by the pasdaran Philip Fiorini 02 January 2023



The threat contained in an earlier version of the message that “legal and judicial consequences will apply if this action is repeated” has been removed. The Nazer program was launched by the police in 2020. After demonstrations following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, the morality police stopped arresting women walking bareheaded on the street and taking them to the police station.